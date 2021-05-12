Here’s what Emporia police found at scene of hit & run with bicyclist

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A car hit an Emporia bicyclist Tuesday afternoon and drove off and police are now looking for the driver.

The bicyclist got minor injuries from the crash, according to the Emporia Police Department. From what he told police, the car and the bicyclist were going west on 6th Avenue when it struck the bicyclist on his left shoulder. The bicyclist crashed and fell, but the car sped off.

Police said they found a passenger-side mirror left at the scene from the suspected car that hit the bicyclist. After inspecting the mirror, Emporia police think the suspect’s car could be a black Ford Explorer or another Ford SUV.

Emporia police ask anyone with information on the hit and run to call them at 620-343-4225 or submit a tip anonymously through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.