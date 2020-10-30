Emporia Police looking for two men involved in shooting, home invasion

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Police Officers were called to Newman Regional Health Center early Wednesday morning regarding a gunshot.

Officers believe the incident was drug related. The person was sent to Stormont Vail with non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Oct. 28 police reported two men approached a car parked at Whildin Street and Linn Avenue and fired a gun into the vehicle. A gunshot hit the driver.

Following an investigation it was determined two suspects were involved in the shooting and a home invasion in central Emporia.

Police are looking for Marcos Alberto Diaz, 24, and Lance Paige Sutton, 24.

Diaz,, a hispanic male is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds.

Marcos Diaz

Sutton, a Black male, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and approximately 170 pounds. 

Lance Sutton

Police are warning the public not to approach the two men as they are considered armed and dangerous.

A third man, Kenneth Hopkins, 21, was caught Thursday and is in the Lyon County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

