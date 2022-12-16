EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

The EPD reports that at 7:21 p.m. on Dec. 15, Lyon County dispatch received a call of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th Ave. and Constitution St. The driver put the pedestrian into the car and then drove to 4th Ave. and Congress St. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled the area, leaving the pedestrian in the car.

The Emporia Police and Fire Departments responded to the call and found the male victim, according to EPD. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name will not be released until positive identification can be achieved.

The EPD says that the suspected driver and registered owner of the vehicle is Angel Manuel Alvarado, 29, of Emporia. He is described as 4’11” and weighs around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to Emporia Police.

If you have any information about Alvarado’s location or the crash, you can contact the EPD at 620-343-4225. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273.