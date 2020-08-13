Emporia police searching for masked robber

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police are searching for a woman who robbed a convenience story Wednesday night, according to police.

The woman entered the store around 10:40 p.m. and pointed her hand, covered by a bandana, at the store clerk. Police said they are unsure if the woman was armed. The woman then left the store with cash and got into a vehicle driven by a second person on scene.

The robber is described as a short woman weighing around 120 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emporia Police Department at (620-343-4200).