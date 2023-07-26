TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local community aquatic center celebrated the unofficial holiday of the summer, Shark Week, by dying its main pool red for one day.

Every year, Jones Aquatic Center in Emporia dyes one pool section red to celebrate Shark Week. Typically, the Lazy River receives the change of color, but this year they dyed the main pool.

On Wednesday, the pool looked more purple than red, but that didn’t stop tons of Emporia families from taking a nice dip the 100-degree day.

Jones Aquatic Center Manager Alexis Brown said while this event can lead to a little more chaos than they’re used to, the team welcomes it. Aquatic center employees say Shark Week is a fun way to do something unique for the community.

“We just try to make it fun,” Brown said. “We have daily activities that we do. We have sharks hidden around here. If they find them, they can keep them. We’ll have pictures of sharks and scavenger hunts for the kids. We just try to have fun during Shark Week.”

The pool is open daily from 1 to 6 p.m.