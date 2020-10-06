Emporia postman charged with delaying mail service

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Emporia postman has been charged with one count of delaying mail, according to the office of United States Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Dennis Tapscott, 23, of Emporia, a former contract driver for the U.S. Postal Service, was charged with one count of delaying mail.

The crime is alleged to have happened in 2019 and 2020 in Lyon County and other counties.

The indictment alleges Tapscott opened and destroyed mail containing cash.

If convicted, Tapscott faces up to a year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service investigated.