EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia is providing warming centers for those in need of shelter during the severe weather on Monday.

A winter storm will hit northeast Kansas with expectations of three to six inches of snow. Emporia is providing refuge from the weather at two public offices.

Emporia Police Department

Location: 518 Mechanic St.

The lobby of the Emporia Police Department will be open to those in need. Pets are welcome if well-behaved.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

Location: 425 Mechanic St.

The lobby of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will be open to those in need. Pets are welcome if well-behaved.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.