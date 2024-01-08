EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia is providing warming centers for those in need of shelter during the severe weather on Monday.
A winter storm will hit northeast Kansas with expectations of three to six inches of snow. Emporia is providing refuge from the weather at two public offices.
Emporia Police Department
Location: 518 Mechanic St.
The lobby of the Emporia Police Department will be open to those in need. Pets are welcome if well-behaved.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office
Location: 425 Mechanic St.
The lobby of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will be open to those in need. Pets are welcome if well-behaved.
