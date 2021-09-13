Emporia Public Schools nearing end of first wave of $78 million bond projects

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia Public Schools will be updating all of its schools over the next three years and the first projects are close to completion. These projects are part of a $78 million bond voters approved in 2019.

Jones Early Childhood Development Center is located at 327 South Walnut Street. It will feature classes for three and four-year-olds, as well as infant and toddler services. The district said there will also be mental health and literacy experts working out of the new facility.

It is the only new facility the district is building under the bond. Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder said it was an investment the district needed to make.

“Early childhood is a really important goal for Kansans Can for the state and we know how much attention we need for early childhood,” Anderson-Harder said. “Where we’re at right now is an older building and it wasn’t sufficient for what we needed, so we were able to build a much bigger building.”

Jones is expected to open early next year. Click here for a full list of bond projects. Check out the project schedule posted below.

Anderson-Harder said size and safety were big priorities in these projects.

“One of the things we’ve been looking at is those high wind safety shelters,” Anderson-Harder said. “We have some schools that have that, but the majority need that, so that is the focus as well as what classrooms need to be added if that’s appropriate.”

The district has three construction teams working on the bond projects. Once one school is finished, that team moves to another school on the list.

Projects at Jones and Walnut Elementary School are expected to finish at the end of the year. Those teams will move on to Logan Avenue and Village Elementary next year.