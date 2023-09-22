EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Recreation Center is currently closed due to a major water main break.

The closure started at 1 p.m. on Friday and may last for several days, according to the Emporia Recreation Center website. When KSNT News called the recreation center, they said they had no idea when they would reopen.

Emporia Communications Manager Christine Torrens said the break was not on a city water main. Torrens said the City of Emporia doesn’t have any reported water main breaks as of today.

Starting Thursday last week, the City of Emporia was hit with a plethora of water main breaks all across the city.

On Monday, the City of Emporia issued a water warning to local residents due to numerous water main breaks attributed to work on the city’s water tower and century-old pipes. KSNT 27 News spoke with Emporia’s city leadership about the issues on Sept. 19.

The issues persisted until Sept. 21 when the city had at least four more water main breaks.