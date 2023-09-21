EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City of Emporia is beset with water issues this week and Thursday appears to be no different.

Three water main breaks have been reported so far by the City of Emporia on social media on Thursday, Sept. 21. The newest water main breaks include:

Water leak reported in the 2000 block of Morningside Drive at 9:14 a.m.

Water main leak reported in the 1700 block of Old Manor Drive at 1:01 p.m.

Water main break reported in the 2000 block of Fanestil Drive at 1:01 p.m.

Water main break reported in 24th Avenue east of Prairie Street at 1:09 p.m.

Earlier this week, the City of Emporia issued a water warning to local residents due to numerous water main breaks attributed to work on the city’s water tower and century-old pipes. KSNT 27 News spoke with Emporia’s city leadership about the issues on Sept. 19.