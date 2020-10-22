Emporia restaurant owners thank supporters after post about coronavirus fee

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — An angry post from one customer has sparked conversation online for one Emporia business.

Do-B’s has been a local staple in Emporia for about 10 years. The restaurant specializing in burgers Philly cheesesteaks and Louisiana style po’boys started charging a 5% coronavirus fee on May 19. That’s a $0.50 increase for every $10 spent.

“We could have raised hamburger prices so that people were paying $15 or $20 for a hamburger, but it made more sense just by watching the market reports that there were going to be a lot of fluctuations,” said Daryn Bontrager, a co-owner.

As the pandemic continued on, the price of different ingredients increased including one of their most important: beef.

While the price of beef has normalized, they say the price of dairy products is now fluctuating. But it’s not just the food. They say the cost of gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for their employees has risen. As more restaurants use take out methods, even the cost of the boxes has been an extra expense.

“Produce is going to be more difficult to get the prices are going to raise as a result of the fires in California,” said Leslie Lloyd, a co-owner. “A lot of things we need to keep our customers and our staff safe, gloves have more than tripled in price. We’ve spent nearly $1,000 a month on gloves alone.”

“At the end of the school year all the milk was being dumped down the drains because the schools had closed so inevitably there is going to be a dairy shift,” Bontrager said.

The new fee was made clear on their Facebook page. Lloyd and Bontrager say they have taken up to ten minutes to explain the need for the charge to customers as well, including one who posted on Facebook about his disapproval of the fee.