Emporia school given National Blue Ribbon distinction

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Timmerman Elementary School in Emporia has earned the distinction of being a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.

Six Kansas schools have been designated 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday, Sept. 24.

Timmerman Principal Allyson Lyman said the award was , “A recognition of the hard work and efforts our educators put in.”

Lyman said the school was able to close some gaps specifically in math. They did so with project based learning and the support of parents and the community.

“Without parent support I don’t know that we could have done it,” Lyman told KSNT.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The six Kansas school designateds are Piper Elementary School, Piper-Kansas City Unified School District 203; Bradley Elementary School, Fort Leavenworth USD 207; Prairie Creek Elementary School, Spring Hill USD 230; Timmerman Elementary School, Emporia USD 253; Bostic Traditional Magnet Elementary School, Wichita USD 259; and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, Wichita Catholic Diocese.

The Blue Ribbon program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools in one of two performance categories: Exemplary High Performing and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing.

The program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools in one of two performance categories: Exemplary High Performing and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools will be recognized at a virtual ceremony Nov. 12-13.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.