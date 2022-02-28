EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia Public Schools has decided to implement optional masking at a vote of 5 to 2 during a special board meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.

The Emporia Board of Education members met to decide if masking should still be enforced in all school district buildings and transportation services. To help them come to a decision, they heard from Jennifer Arndt, the Director of Nursing for USD 253, who spoke about the current COVID-19 situation in the district.

“Our dashboard numbers looked just great, if not better, on Friday,” Arndt said. “We have, as of 11 o’clock this morning, only two people in the entire district who are out related to COVID, whether they had COVID themselves or decided to self-quarantine themselves.”

Arndt went on to say that though the COVID number look fantastic at the moment, she emphasized that the pandemic is still active and that COVID-19 protocols still exist.

The following motion by Jeremy Dorsey was approved by the board:

“Dear Mr. President, I move that we implement optional masking in all district buildings using the threshold of less than 5% absenteeism related to COVID beginning immediately, Feb. 28th, which includes all events scheduled for this evening,” Dorsey said. “If a building reaches or exceeds 5% of absenteeism related to COVID that universal masking be implemented for at least two weeks in that building and to remain until such time as the COVID positivity is less than 5%. The approval of optional masking extends to all district transportation until or unless otherwise mandated by CDC and/or KSDE. If that occurs, the district will implement that mandate immediately.”

Art L. Gutierrez and Lillian Lingenfelter were the only board members opposed to this motion. To watch the full special board meeting, go here.