EMPORIA (KSNT) – Fifty-seven seniors at Emporia High School won the lottery to paint their parking spaces for the 2022-23 school year.

For several years, EHS students have been able to apply to paint their parking space for a $20 donation to benefit the student council.

Fifty-seven seniors at Emporia High School got the opportunity to paint thier parking spots for the 2022-23 school year. (KSNT Photograph/ Michael K. Dakota)

“I was pretty excited. I knew it was going to be hard work, but I was excited to finally get my own space,” Mia Crouch said. “If I’m running late I don’t have to worry about getting a parking spot.”

For some like Crouch, it became a project she worked on with her dad Mike Crouch. Others worked alone and some recruited friends to help them.

EHS senior Adriana Perez has waited four years to have her own parking spot. “Since my freshman year I’ve looked at them and thought they were really cool,” Perez said.

Emporia High School’s first day of school is Aug. 18.