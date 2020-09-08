Emporia signs want to thank essential workers

Thank you signs in Emporia are ready to thank essential workers.

EMPORIA. Kan. (KSNT) – Folks in Emporia are saying thank you to essential workers by raising money to help their community financially recover from the pandemic.

It’s all to say “Thank U”.

Signs sell for $20 a piece and benefit the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund.

The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund allows for businesses and non-profits to apply for grant money to help them stay afloat.

The campaign is a way to let the community display their gratitude to essential workers.

More than that, it’s a way for essential workers to be reminded all around town, whether it’s in shop windows, or on people’s lawns.

“We would have people purchase a sign and have it delivered to an essential worker, so someone might come home from work and they have three or four of these thank you signs in their front yard – which was really cool,” Jessica Buchholz, of Emporia Main Street said.

Buchholz said it’s not just people in Emporia that are purchasing these though.

People from all over the country are also buying them, some even just buying them for the donations and letting the organization decide where to put the sign.

To date, $8,000 has been raised from the signs alone.

To purchase one, click here.