Emporia State Athletics raises over $3,000 for 7-year-old with leukemia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State Athletics raised over $3,000 during its “Threes for James” pledge drive. Fans were able to pledge any amount for each three-pointer shot during the men’s and women’s basketball games on February 18.

The money is all going to help 7-year-old James Nunley. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December. His mom, Angela Nunley, is currently the head cheerleading coach at Emporia State. So now, their hornet family is giving them a helping hand.

Men’s basketball head coach, Craig Doty, said his team didn’t shoot as many threes for James as he was hoping, but donations for James are still rolling in to the university.

“Good news is there’s a lot of flat donations that came in too,” Doty said. “That was good. Overall it was for a great cause and to help this family out who is in need. This family is also our family.”

People can send a donation to athletics@emporia.edu if they are interested in helping the Nunley family with medical expenses.