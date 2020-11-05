Emporia State basketball teams holding 24-hour free throw marathon to support 3-year-old with cancer

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University’s basketball teams will be taking part in a free throw marathon to benefit an Emporia girl battling cancer. “Buckets for Breanna” is a 24-hour fundraiser to benefit 3-year-old Breanna McBride.

Breanna was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) in September. She’s been undergoing treatment at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.

Despite long hospital stays, Breanna’s dad Darren said his daughter has stayed strong.

“We had one stretch that was two and a half to three weeks almost straight,” Darren said. “She never acted much different. I mean she was tired from the medicine and the procedures but she’s been through so many pokes and prods and different procedures. It’s pretty incredible.”

Darren went to Emporia State in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. He was a student assistant in the Sports Information Department. Although, it’s been nearly 20 years, coaches and players wanted to do something to help.

“Breanna is such a sweet girl,” said Senior Guard Kali Martin. “She’s just going through a lot right now. Their whole family is going through a lot right now. They are Hornets in need and so I’m just really hoping that the community will help.”

Each player will shoot for one hour. People can donate a set amount or pledge to donate for each basket the players make.

“Buckets for Breanna” will start 12:00 p.m. Saturday and run until 12:00 p.m. Sunday. Donations can be made online by clicking here. Checks can be sent to Emporia State Athletics at 1 Kellogg Circle, Campus Box 4020, Emporia, Kansas, 66801. Be sure to write “Buckets for Breanna” in the memo of the check.