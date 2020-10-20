Emporia State begins $3.8 million dollar tennis complex

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A promise of $3.8 million from Emporia State alumni Greg Kossover and Ken Hush has launched the university’s newest building project.
Anticipated to be complete for fall 2021, the Kossover Family Tennis Complex, a one-of-a kind facility for tennis in the region will feature six new championship-quality tennis courts – two indoor and four outdoor courts.
The new complex will house the tennis teams’ locker rooms, coach’s office, player lounge, student-athlete study area, indoor court viewing deck and outdoor patio.
The facility will provide an on-campus, cold-weather tennis training center, a valuable resource that no other MIAA tennis program offers.
Kossover and Hush provided leadership gifts and continue to lead the fundraising efforts for the project.