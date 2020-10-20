Emporia State begins $3.8 million dollar tennis complex

An artist rendering of the Kossover Family Tennis Complex at Emporia State shows the new building as it faces Merchant Street on the west side of campus. This view is looking southeast from near the 18th Avenue and Merchant Street intersection.

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A promise of $3.8 million from Emporia State alumni Greg Kossover and Ken Hush has launched the university’s newest building project.

Anticipated to be complete for fall 2021, the Kossover Family Tennis Complex, a one-of-a kind facility for tennis in the region will feature six new championship-quality tennis courts – two indoor and four outdoor courts.

The new complex will house the tennis teams’ locker rooms, coach’s office, player lounge, student-athlete study area, indoor court viewing deck and outdoor patio.

The facility will provide an on-campus, cold-weather tennis training center, a valuable resource that no other MIAA tennis program offers.

Kossover and Hush provided leadership gifts and continue to lead the fundraising efforts for the project.