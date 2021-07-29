Emporia State cheerleader killed in motorcycle accident

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State Athletics confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the 20-year-old killed in a motorcycle accident in Council Grove on Wednesday was Jordan Kelly, a former Emporia State cheerleader.

Kelly was a member of the 2019-20 ESU Cheer Squad.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Kelly was on a bike with a 28-year-old Hamilton Max Byram, who also died.