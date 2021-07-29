Emporia State cheerleader killed in motorcycle accident

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State Athletics confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the 20-year-old killed in a motorcycle accident in Council Grove on Wednesday was Jordan Kelly, a former Emporia State cheerleader.
Kelly was a member of the 2019-20 ESU Cheer Squad.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Kelly was on a bike with a 28-year-old Hamilton Max Byram, who also died.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of one of our own in the Hornet Cheer Family. Jordan passed away early this morning after a motorcycle accident. Jordan was a member of the 2019-2020 ESU Cheer Squad. Jordan was a kind, sweet, and caring individual. She was an amazing and talented teammate, and we will always be grateful for the joy she brought to our squad each day. We will miss her tremendously. We extend thoughts and prayers to all of Jordan’s friends and family as they grieve the loss of this amazing young woman”Emporia State Athletics