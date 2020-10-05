Emporia State grant addresses shortages in Midwest disability services

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University is set to receive a grant of $889,139 from the federal government to train vocational rehabilitation professionals whose goals are to help individuals with disabilities prepare for and find meaningful work.

ESU will match the Department of Education grant with $364,688 to bring the total amount to $1,253,877.

“The new grant award will allow ESU to graduate 22 qualified vocational rehabilitation counselors over the next five years,” said Dr. Damara Goff Paris, associate professor and project director of the federal Rehabilitation Services Administration grants at ESU.

The grant addresses shortages in professional services for people needing rehabilitation services in the Midwest region.

ESU, one of the a few universities in the nation offering a fully online master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling, aims to reach rural areas where it’s difficult to access rehabilitation education and training.

The grant will make it possible for Emporia State’s counselor education department to support students with tuition, training and professional development. The grant begins immediately and will run through Sept. 30, 2025.

Individuals interested in pursuing the master’s degree in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling have until Nov. 13 to apply to be part of the Spring 2021 program.

“This is the fifth grant our program has written, and the fourth grant that we have secured since 2014, bringing in over $4 million in funds to support students in our program over the past six years,” Paris said. “The writing team who contributed to this grant competition were myself, Dr. Katrina Miller, and Dr. Danielle Nimako, with support from Sara Andres, our graduate administrative assistant.”

