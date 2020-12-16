Emporia State is making plans to mitigate coronavirus spread following winter break

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University President Allison Garrett joins KSNT this morning to discuss plans for students returning to classes after the holidays and an entrepreneur contest with a $1M prize.

Garrett said the school will be happy to help when distribution of the vaccine becomes viable.

“Our students really did a great job with being responsible for the fall semester,” Garrett told KSNT.

The university hopes it will be able to intercept positive cases of the coronavirus before students return, helping to mitigate the spread after students return following the holidays.

Through the fall semester ESU was able to keep three quarters of their classes face to face.

Emporia has cancelled Spring Break but will have off days during the spring semester

Students at Emporia University will participate in an entrepreneur contest called the Hult Prize. Winners can receive $1M to help make their idea a reality.