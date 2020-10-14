Emporia State is the latest to cancel spring break to mitigate coronavirus spread

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University is one of the latest schools to cancel spring break in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus as numbers continue to rise.

Emporia State announced they will delay the semester’s start date from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25 forgoing spring break.

“We hope to decrease the possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks on campus,” ESU said in statement.

Emporia State students will have non-class days on March 5 and April 16.

These two dates are also non-class days for Emporia Public Schools.

The changes will not affect the semester’s end, May 7 will still be the last class day. Final exams are still scheduled for May 10 through 14.

Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas

On Oct. 5, Emporia State did inform students, faculty and staff that December commencement will celebrate spring 2020, summer 2020 and fall 2020 graduates.

ESU’s 2020 Commencement on Dec. 11 and 12 will be virtual, with two ceremonies in Albert Taylor Hall but streamed online.

In person participants will be limited to the platform party and musicians.

Students, faculty, staff, and family members will be invited to experience the ceremonies online.