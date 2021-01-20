Emporia State now offering Master of Science in Nursing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University President Allison Garrett spoke with KSNT News about the opportunities at Emporia State University for students who want to elevate their nursing career with the new master’s program.

“We are excited to offer a master of science in nursing,” Garrett told KSNT News.

The online program offers tracks in management for practicing nurses.

Garrett said ESU is excited to start face to face classes, and expects to see about 74% of students to return to the classroom.