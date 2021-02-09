Emporia State preparing to present small majors review to Board of Regents

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Leaders at Emporia State University are preparing to present a review of its small majors to the Kansas Board of Regents.

The Kansas Board of Regents has asked all six state universities to review their small majors. The board defines a small major as one that has less than 25 junior and seniors enrolled. The review encompasses enrollment over the past five years.

There are 12 current majors at Emporia State University that fall under this criteria.

Business and Innovation/Entrepreneurship Teaching Education

Health Teacher Education

Foreign Languages and Literatures

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Physical Sciences

Chemistry

Geology/Earth Science

Physics

Econometrics and Quantitative Economics

Political Science and Government

Drama and Dramatics/Theatre Arts

History

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs David Cordle said they looked at more than just enrollment when deciding whether a program is valuable to the university.

“Some of these are small programs that each a lot of general education courses for non-majors,” Cordle said. “A program like that is going to be pretty efficient.”

In other cases, Cordle said they aren’t free-standing majors, but instead frameworks for a student to earn licensure in another teaching area.

Cordle said they plan to recommend that most of the majors remain active. Ultimately, the final decision is in the hands of the Board of Regents.

Emporia State will present its review and make recommendations to a committee next week. Then the review will move to the full Board of Regents in March.