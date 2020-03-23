Emporia State students returning to “online only” classes Monday

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University students will begin online classes on Monday. The university extended spring break one week to give instructors time to switch classes online. This is due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak.

Zeni Colorado-Resa is the interim associate dean at the Teachers College at Emporia State University. She is also an associate professor in the Instructional Design Technology Department.

Colorado-Resa normally teaches in a large classroom, with multiple smart boards, and a lot of hands-on interaction from students. She has now transferred her presentations online and works from her office.

“We have a technology called zoom that allows us to do video conferencing so I could actually give those presentations to them online via zoom,” said Colorado-Resa. “However, for the most part a lot of things like group work, discussions, things that we would do in class are now going to be moved in to a platform called canvas.”

Colorado-Resa said that she has taught this class online before. However, she said it isn’t a perfect transition from an in-class format.

“When you’re used to doing everything face to face you have that immediate feedback,” said Colorado-Resa. “You have that immediate questions with the students and they’re learning from each other as well. When you move it to a remote situation there’s obviously that distance”

Colorado-Resa said she’s going to use the online tools to make up for the distance, but it’s not a perfect solution. She said she knows some students don’t learn well in an online format. She’s already heard from one student, who she said she will provide extra video sessions to try to make up for the switch to online.

In-person classes are expected to be closed at Emporia State University through the end of the spring semester.