Emporia State University holds town hall, details tentative plans for staff

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – As the coronavirus pandemic is entering into June, Emporia State University has created a Fall Planning Group to help with the transition back into the upcoming fall semester.

University President Allison Garrett and Vice President for Administration and Fiscal Affairs, Diana Kuhlmann, held a Virtual Town Hall meeting Tuesday morning giving updates for the campus return and budget updates.

There are four stages of return being placed for how the staff will come back to campus:

Stage 1 — Planning + Communication — through June 12

— Planning + Communication — through June 12 Stage 2 — Prepare for On-Campus SUMMER2 Classes + Stage 3 — June 15-26 (tentative dates)

— Prepare for On-Campus SUMMER2 Classes + Stage 3 — June 15-26 (tentative dates) Stage 3 — Support SUMMER2 + Prepare for FALL/Stage 4 — June 29-July 31 (tentative dates)

— Support SUMMER2 + Prepare for FALL/Stage 4 — June 29-July 31 (tentative dates) Stage 4 — On campus preparing for start of FALL — begins Aug. 3 (tentative dates)

You can watch the full virtual meeting below.

No plans were released for when students can return to campus.

The Fall Planning Group is planning to share future updates and information via email and at the ESU Website – emporia.edu/return.