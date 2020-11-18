Emporia State University says it’s clear when you look at the numbers, fall commencement will be virtual

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University President Allison Garrett said it is clear fall commencement will have to be virtual.

“I think when you look at the numbers, I think it’s just clear,” Garrett said.

As the semester ends for many colleges across the country KSNT News checked in with Emporia State University President Allison Garrett who said the decision to cancel in-person commencement ceremonies was disappointing but clear.

“I’m really proud of our students and faculty.” Emporia State University President Allison Garrett

Friday will be the last day for in-person classes at Emporia State.

When students return after Thanksgiving the final week of instruction will be on-line, then finals week will be online as well.

Garrett said she hoped students could return in the spring for face-to-face instruction, and hoped we could put coronavirus behind us by summer of 2021.

Garrett did say a $1.2 million grant ESU received from the federal government will be used to train vocational rehabilitation professionals whose goals are to help individuals with disabilities prepare for and find meaningful work.

The new grant will allow ESU to graduate 22 qualified vocational rehabilitation counselors over the next five years.

ESU, one of the a few universities in the nation offering a fully online master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling, aims to reach rural areas where it’s difficult to access rehabilitation education and training.