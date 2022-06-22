EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State University announced its new president following a vote by the Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday morning.

The announcement came at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 in the Preston Family Room in the Memorial Union at Emporia State.

Ken Hush has been named the 18th president of Emporia State University.

Ken Hush is currently serving as the interim president after he was voted into the position on Nov. 17 last year, according to the Board of Regents.

Hush is a graduate of Emporia State and was inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor in 1995. He previously served as chairman of the ESU Foundation Board of Trustees and on the Wichita State University Board of Trustees, according to Emporia State University’s website.

Former Emporia State president Allison Garrett announced she was leaving Kansas to take over the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education in September of 2021. Garrett led Emporia State University since 2016.