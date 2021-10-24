Urinetown musical: Emporia State works to spread message about water conservation

EMPORIA (KSNT) — Emporia State University is taking the themes of a beloved musical to the next level.

Urinetown, a production that focuses on the consequences of not managing natural resources, emphasizes the importance of water conservation. The university ran the last playing of the musical Sunday, but the message wasn’t just limited to the stage.

The Emporia Arts Council worked with 400 local elementary school students to create a water conservation collage.

Biology and chemistry professors are even sharing their research of water based topics. And an Emporia State professor detailed the drought issues hitting western Kansas.

“It’s been really great pulling in all of these disparate groups, who all have a uniting interest in conservationism, in the health of our planet, and in the arts,” said Pete Rydberg, director of theater.

To find out more information about the university’s conservation efforts, click here.