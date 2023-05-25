EMPORIA (KSNT) – Several street closures are in the works as the annual Unbound Gravel Expo nears.

The Emporia Police Department (EPD) announced via social media that starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, through to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 2,a number of streets will be closed to motorists due to the bike race. These closures include:

600 and 700 Mechanic

10 block and 100 blocks of East Seventh Avenue

10 block and East Eighth Avenue

Additionally, the EPD said on social media that there will be more closures for the finish line event at 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 through to 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4. These closures include:

600, 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial

10 block of West Seventh from Commercial to the alleyway

10 block of East Seventh

10 block of West Eighth from Commercial to the alleyway

10 block of East Eighth from Commercial to the alleyway

10 block of West Ninth from Commercial to the alleyway

10 block of West 10th from Commercial to the alleyway

The EPD’s social post also said no traffic is allowed to cross Commercial Street in an east-west direction at 10th Avenue or 11th Avenue. No left-hand turns can be made at 11th Avenue and Commercial Street. Traffic lights at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street will be flashing red.

