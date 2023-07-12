EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City of Emporia announced the city’s contractor will start work on an asphalt milling project and asked residents to avoid areas of construction.

Starting on July 12, work will begin on the 2023 Street Rehab Project at various locations around the city. The project is expected to last throughout the summer of 2023.

For more questions, contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at (620) 343-4260 or email eng@empoira.gov Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.