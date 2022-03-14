TOPEKA (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia and Topeka Zoo have both said they are taking precautions after a strain of bird flu has been discovered in wild Kansas birds.

The zoos, which both have a large population of exotic birds, is taking action to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which can be deadly for birds that contract it. A spokesperson for the Topeka Zoo said that a full list of measures that they are taking to protect their birds will be released later today. The Kansas City Zoo has also moved their bird species over concerns of HPAI.

Lisa Keith, Director at the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia, also gave a statement to KSNT on what the zoo is doing to keep its birds safe.

“We are being very cautious right now,” Keith said. “We have moved some of our birds out of exhibits that were open-air. On our closed top habitats, we are using footbaths. If any wild birds are found deceased on zoo property, they will be sent for testing.”

The bird flu was also recently confirmed to be in a non-commercial backyard mixed species flock in Franklin County, Kansas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The property has since been quarantined by the KDA and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture first warned people of the spread of HPAI in nearby states on March 4 and it was subsequently discovered on March 9 in wild bird species. The bird flu can cause birds to experience respiratory distress, lay misshapen or soft/shelled eggs, incoordination and diarrhea. It can also cause some birds to die unexpectedly, even without displaying any symptoms.

While very rare, humans can also contract the bird flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No one in the U.S. has been confirmed to have contracted the bird flu as of yet. Humans infected with HPAI experience limited symptoms and do no fall seriously ill.

If you see any symptoms of HPAI in your domestic birds and do not have access to a veterinarian, contact the KDA at 785-564-6601.