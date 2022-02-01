EMPORIA (KSNT) – Visit Emporia is looking for final applicants for their Tourism Grant Fund which will stop receiving applications Tuesday night.

The Tourism Grant Fund was established to enhance and strengthen the positive economic impact of the tourism industry on the Emporia community. The program is designed to assist an organization in the start-up and/or growth of an event/project and is funded through the Transient Guest Tax which is collected when guests stay in Emporia hotels and other lodging facilities.

The program is a reimbursement grant and is not designed to cover the entire expense of the event/project. To take a look at the guidelines for the program, check out their website here. Applications must be submitted by the end of the day on Feb. 1. If any funds remain after the deadline passes, additional applications will be considered until Aug. 1. For any questions about the program, contact Visit Emporia at 620-342-1600.