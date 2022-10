EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department identified a woman who died after being struck by a train on Oct. 11.

Police identified Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, Emporia, as the one who died after being hit by a train on Tues., Oct. 11, just after 1:30 p.m. The accident happened at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near 12 the Street, according to the department.

Authorities believe the death was accidental.