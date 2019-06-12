Emporia woman killed in Missouri crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) - A woman from Emporia was killed Monday after her car collided with a semi-truck in Mexico, Missouri.

Laura Ingold, 34, was traveling on US Highway 54 bypass when her car left the center lane and collided with an oncoming semi-truck.

According to Mexico, Missouri Chief of Public Safety, Susan Rockett, Ingold was extricated from the car and airlifted to University Hospital in Colombia Missouri where she was pronounced dead the following morning.

The Mexico Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that closed the US Hwy bypass for multiple hours.

