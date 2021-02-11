Emporia woman sells cupcakes to help pay neighbor’s rent after double mastectomy

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Emporia woman is using her baking skills to help a new friend, and someone who was a virtual stranger just weeks ago, pay her rent and focus on being healthy as she battles breast cancer.

Erin Tuttle met her neighbor, Debi Fuller, thanks to her mother-in-law. Fuller organized a patriot guard escort for her brother-in-law, a motorcycle escort for fallen soldiers.

This week Fuller got a double mastectomy. Since Erin lives nearby, her mother-in-law suggested her family pitch in a bit with chores.

“Her biggest concern was her puppies,” Tuttle said. “She was worried about who would check on them and take care of them.”

So Tuttle agreed to do that and a little bit more. As they chatted, Tuttle learned Fuller was worried about paying her rent. She can’t work anymore because she’s working to mend her health.

Tuttle posted on Facebook asking her fellow Emporians if they would buy some of her cupcakes, a hobby of hers, to help raise money for her new friend. She raised over $1,000 in 24 hours.

“Another community member reached out and offered the use of this facility which was amazing because my tiny kitchen would have had a hard time handling 600 cupcakes,” Tuttle said.

All of the money they make will go straight to Fuller.

“My aunt and my mom bought all of the supplies, so my aunt from Boston and my mom put out of their pockets so we could give her every penny,” Tuttle said.

Fuller is doing well right now after her procedure and can recover knowing her March rent will be paid.

If you’d like to donate to Debi, you can do so using this link.