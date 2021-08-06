Emporia kidnapping, hit & run case sees 2 women arrested

Analysa Tamez, one of two women arrested in an Emporia kidnapping and battery case. A photo of Mariah Lopez was not immediately available. (Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Sheriff Department)

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia police have arrested two women Friday that are accused of hitting a bicyclist with their car and kidnapping her earlier in the week.

Analysa Tamez, 26, and Mariah Lopez, 27, both from Emporia, were arrested on charges of kidnapping. Tamez also faces an additional charge of aggravated battery. Both have been booked into the Lyon County Detention Center.

The Emporia Police Department called for the public’s help to find the pair Tuesday after it found a seriously injured bicycle rider the night before. The department said Tamez and Lopez hit the 26-year-old woman around 11:30 p.m. on 9th Avenue that night, breaking their 2009 Chevy Aveo’s windshield, and then kidnapped her. They put the bicycle rider in the back of their car and drove around town for 30 minutes before eventually letting her out near her house.

The rider has broken teeth and serious injuries to her face from the crash, according to EPD. Police found the car with a broken windshield Friday morning, and subsequently arrested Tamez and Lopez in the afternoon.