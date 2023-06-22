Photo of Hedgehog Tenrecs shared by the City of Emporia. Photo credit to Animal Care Manager, Liz Brannan.

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo in Emporia announced the birth of three hedgehog tenrecs on June 16, 2023.

This is the third birth of the species at the zoo’s Mission Madagascar habitat since its opening in 2016, according to a press release from the City of Emporia. The hedgehog tenrecs are part of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Hedgehog Tenrecs are found on the island of Madagascar and are covered in spines ranging in color from white to black. Tenrecs have barely visible fine hairs that cover their paws, bellies and tails, according to the press release.

Adult tenrecs are between 5.5 and 7 inches in length and are mostly active at night. The babies become independent after only one month, according to the press release.