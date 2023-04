EMPORIA (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia has announced the birth of a bison calf.

The bull calf was born Monday to 4-year-old Beulah and 20-year-old Bill and weighs 48 pounds.

The calf was born in the holding area next to the bison exhibit at 3:46 p.m.

The calf is strong and healthy with a supporting mother, according to zoo officials. The calf can be seen in the exbibit north of the Bison Exbibit.