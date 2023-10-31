EMPORIA (KSNT)- The Emporia Zoo opened its doors to the public this Halloween, for a trick-or-treating experience alongside various animals.

The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia invited families to join for its annual “Boo in the Zoo”. This event is free for the public each year. This year featured 29 treat stations for children in costume to stop by. Trick-or-treaters got to see the animals, gather candy and play games through the zoo.

“It’s a safe space for people to bring their young ones so it’s a fun space for them to come play some games and trick or treat all in one spot before they hit the hay for the night,” David Traylor Zoo Director Lisa Keith said.

The zoo estimates that more than 1,050 visitors joined in just one hour and 30 minutes. Keith told 27 News 16 community partners paired with the zoo on the event this year.