Emporia Zoo preparing to open new entrance, waterfowl exhibit

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is getting ready to unveil a new entrance and exhibit next month.

This is part of the first phase of a $4.3 million renovation project.

Crews are finishing up stonework on the new entrance to the zoo. A new sign and iron gate will be installed later this month. Zoo Director Lisa Keith said this will be a big change for visitors.

“For years our entrance was just a maintenance gate,” Keith said. “So many people had a hard time finding where the entrance was and I think now it’s going to be pretty obvious.”

On the other side of the gate, crews are installing a new memorial that will overlook the new waterfowl exibit.

“It will have an area with benches and a nice shade tree,” Keith said. “People can come, sit down, enjoy a nice solemn, quiet area where they can remember their loved ones.”

The new entrance, memorial and waterfowl exhibit are expected to be open on June 1. A new Laughing Kookaburra exhibit, parking lot and highway signage is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

This is only the first phase of the renovations.

An expansion of the Zoo Education Center, new bus parking, and a new King Vulture Exhibit are all scheduled for 2022. The zoo is also expected to open new Cereoposis Goose and Wallaby exhibits in 2023, and a North American Otter exhibit in 2024.