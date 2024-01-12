EMPORIA (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas zoo has revealed plans for expansion on Friday.

The City of Emporia announced on Jan. 12 in a press release that the local David Traylor Zoo will be moving its offices to the Zoo Education Building at 75 Soden Road. These new offices will open officially on Monday, Jan. 29. This move is being completed to help the zoo enhance its services to the community.

Business will be conducted over the phone during the transition period at 620-341-4365. This is a temporary setup aimed at making the transition smooth as the new office space is organized.

Once the new offices open later in the month they will be accessible to the public, according to the City of Emporia. Zoo Education classrooms will continue to operate at 517 Merchant until the construction for the Zoo Education Building is completed.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Kelli Proehl, an employee at the David Traylor Zoo, last October about exciting new changes coming to the zoo in the near future. You can watch that interview by clicking here.

