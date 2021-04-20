Emporian headed to Minneapolis to celebrate ‘tipping point in the long history of injustice’

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Some people in northeast Kansas are traveling to Minneapolis to commemorate the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

Community advocate Jay Vehige is an Emporia native who is driving to Minnesota with friends to signify the moment in history, he said.

“The ruling is something we’ve all been praying for and wishing for and that’s why we’re going,” Vehige said. “We need to celebrate this victory right where it started and then come back home and continue the work that we really have to do here.”

Vehige said he works with Black people in his community to create a safer place for everyone to live.

“I just want to say to people that when you do fight, it does make a difference and to never give up,” said Vehige.

“This is a tipping point in the long history of injustice in our country,” Vehige said. “The 400 year-long history and legacy of racism it’s finally starting to fall down and we have the chance right now to make that difference. Wherever you are get involved in your community and fight for your people.”