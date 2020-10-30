Emporia’s gravel bike race has a new name after old name called ‘slur’

Emporia will host the UNBOUND Gravel in 2021. The name of the race has been changed after the original name was accused of being a slur towards the Kaw Nation.

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands flock to Emporia annually to participate in one of the most grueling bike races nationally.

After some controversy about the old name, the organization that operates the race will be changing the name to ‘UNBOUND Gravel’.

The name change came after criticism from some Native Americans that the original name, Dirty Kanza, was a slur against the Kaw Nation.

Race Director Lelan Davis said on KVOE radio this morning that choosing a new name was, “challenging for sure, but we pulled together a focus team.”

“We had many, many brainstorm sessions, and through the process of whittling down five or six pages of names we kept coming back to UNBOUND,” Davis said.

The race is one of the largest bike races in the nation, with the race’s organizers referring to it as the “World’s Premier Gravel Grinder.” The event usually takes place in June, but was postponed to due to coronavirus.