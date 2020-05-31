Emporia’s ‘Gym Bar’ receives citation after refusing to close

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The owner of Gym Bar in Emporia is breaking the rules by reopening before getting the go ahead from the county health department.

As of when this article was published, bars are supposed to remain closed, except for curbside sales in Lyon County.

Matt Flowers is the owner of the “Gym Bar” and said they serve food as well as drinks. He reopened on Tuesday and said on Wednesday, a worker for the Lyon County Health Department asked him to close. When he didn’t, he was given a citation to appear in court.

“The way I understood it, was I don’t have enough in food sales to qualify as a restaurant to be open,” said Flowers.

Flowers said he has tried to file for unemployement but hasn’t received any money. As a business owner, he has gone without any income.

He said he doesn’t blame the department for doing their job, but will continue to stay open.

KSNT News reached out to the health department for comment, and has not heard back yet.