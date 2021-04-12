Emporia’s No Coast Film Festival returning for free & in-person films

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The No Coast Film Festival is back and in-person after it was sidelined last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

In 2020 the festival went entirely online, but its third annual edition will be held at the historic Emporia Granada Theatre on September 17 through 19.

The festival will hold in-person screenings with COVID-19 safety precautions. It will also keep the online streaming option for those wanting to watch from home.

The festival features short films between one to 25 minutes long from independent filmmakers. The hosts gave some additional details on who can get involved, and when.

“NCFF provides a platform for first time filmmakers to showcase their work alongside experienced creators and encourages regional filmmakers, especially, to submit their films. All genres are welcome. Those wishing to submit their film can visit NoCoastFilmFest.com to find guidelines. The early bird deadline is June 25, and the final deadline is August 6. “ No Coast Film Festival

The short films are divided into categories and are ranked by a panel of judges. To visit the No Coast Film Festival website, click here.