“Empty the Shelter” is underway at Manhattan’s T. Russell Reitz Shelter. The event offers low adoption rates to help furry friends find new homes.



This is the first time this particular shelter has participated in “Empty the Shelters,” but they have taken in more animals than normal as of late. Shelter staff noted there’s been an unusual increase in stray and abandoned animals in the area since the middle of May.



The shelter is not in an emergency state yet, as they still have room left as of right now, but staff members say their kennels are filling up quickly. During “Empty the Shelter,” cats can be adopted for just $5, while all dogs are available for free. Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization that supports animal shelters across the county, is sponsoring dog adoptions to cover those costs.

Organizers say the adoption process is fairly easy.



“Same process — so you’ll still come in, fill out an application, do a meet and greet,” Bryce Caulk, the shelter’s director, said. “We’ll make sure that pet is the right fir for you, and do the adoption like normal.”

Caulk says all adoptable dogs and cats will be fully vetted, vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped. The only thing left is for them to get adopted.

The event lasts until July 31st, and the shelter has plenty of friends looking for forever homes.