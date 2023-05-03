RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for a new EMS station in Leonardville.

The budget for the project is $866,875 and will include an apparatus bay, bedrooms, an office, a kitchen, a common area and storage space, according to Riley County Public Information Officer Vivienne Leyva.

Two Manhattan companies were hired for the design and construction of the station. Schultz Construction, Inc. will be building the station designed by Anderson Knight Architects.

The public, media and elected officials are invited to the ceremony at 3:30 p.m. May 8th at 506 E. Barton Road. Riley County Commissioners, Riley County EMS staff and a Schultz Construction representative will attend the ceremony and photo op, according to Leyva. Construction is expected to wrap up by September, 2023.