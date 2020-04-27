EMS workers adapting to Coronavirus changes

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – EMS workers continue to adapt to Coronavirus changes. When an individual calls 911, American Medical Response dispatchers run them through a screening process to determine whether they will be a suspected Coronavirus case or not.

“When there is a suspected Covid case only AMR is responding to those calls, we’re not getting those first responders unless we specifically request those for assistance,” said Global Medical Response Director Jon Antrim. “The biggest change is our leave at home protocol, so we will do screening at the houses based upon the patients clinical impressions, signs and symptoms that they have, and if there’s no underlying risk factors that have been identified by CDC or KDHE we encourage those people to actually stay home.”

Those encouraged to stay home will receive additional information regarding care instead of transporting them to emergency departments to avoid overwhelming them.

If an individual is a suspected Coronavirus case, EMS workers at AMR will show up with gloves, eye protection, N95 masks, and gowns.