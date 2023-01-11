TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is now accepting applications from individuals who are not previously certified as Emergency Medical Technicians.

Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the TFD, said the City of Topeka is now encouraging those who are interested in a career with the fire department to consider registering for an entry-level exam. The exams will take place between Jan. 20-28. Those who want to be part of the TFD fall 2023 Recruit Academy should sign up soon to be a part of the class.

Eligibility requirements include:

High school diploma or equivalent

Resident of Kansas

At least 20-years-old by the hire date

Successful completion of written examination

Successful completion of the Candidate Physical Ability Test

Must meet City vehicle operation insurability guidelines

Must not have any automatic disqualifiers

“In an effort to reach all segments of our community with our recruiting of new firefighters, the Topeka Fire Department will now hire individuals who do not have their EMT certification and will include that as part of their initial recruit training,” said TFD Chief Randy Phillips. “This is another way for us to attract the best and brightest and we see this change as a way to remove a potential barrier for those who have interest in joining our ranks.”

To find out more about open positions with the TFD, click here.